Police: Woman suspected of DUI in fatal 6-vehicle crash

A woman suspected of driving under the influence caused a six-vehicle crash this morning that killed one person and injured three others at Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, according to Metro Police.

One person was in critical condition at University Medical Center, Metro Officer Aden OcampoGomez said this afternoon. Two others were hospitalized but information on their conditions was not immediately available, officials aid.

According to police, a woman hit a vehicle about 10 a.m. at the intersection and collided with four other vehicles as she tried to flee, OcampoGomez said. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, he said.

Further details were not immediately available.