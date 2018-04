Fatality in rollover crash on highway in northwest Las Vegas

A person was killed in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on west lanes of Summerlin Parkway at Buffalo Drive, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 7:50 p.m., dispatch logs show.

The Summerlin exit was shut down at U.S. 95 north, officials said in a tweet.

Further details were not immediately available.