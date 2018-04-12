Four nonprofits, one roof: Campus saves time and money for clients

Last Thursday, four nonprofits teamed up to open a new campus to provide wrap-around-services to Southern Nevada’s neediest residents.

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada, Nevada Homeless Alliance, Multicultural Wellness West and the Just One Project will be housed in a 7,332-square-foot energy-efficient building at 4323 Boulder Highway.

By being housed under one roof, the nonprofits save money on overhead costs, encourage collaboration and limit the chances of duplicating services, said Armena Mnatsakanyan, executive director of Lutheran Social Services.

Before this campus, Mnatsakanyan said, a nonprofit would often have to tell a client that it doesn’t have a particular service and recommend a different provider.

“We added more trouble to our client, more buses to take, more time to walk, right? It really hurts, and it’s really stressful,” Mnatsakanyan said. “It just makes sense to bring those services under the same roof, at least four to five main services they might need.”

The $3.75 million headquarters was funded by a $2.9 million community development block grant by Clark County and more than 200 community donors.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.