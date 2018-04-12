Government needs a shock

The April 7 letter, “Nation in need of new leaders,” was right on with respect to defining the problem that both parties have lost their way with respect to the issues that concern the people.

However, the writer’s solution of just holding the parties accountable would not change anything and is not a viable approach.

A more tactical approach is called for in order to stop this nonsense and to take back our government. The parties need a shock and time to recover from the effects of their daily Trumpian soap opera addiction. Voters should seriously consider electing nonpartisan candidates who will address the real issues of their concern.

Independents should represent at least 10 percent of both the Senate and the House. They should replace party members who control Congress. This would force both parties to work with nonpartisan members as a coalition to pass legislation. This approach would result in better representation and governance while the major parties correct their deficiencies.