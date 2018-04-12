Las Vegas girl, 3, shot while in Utah for cancer treatments

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Utah police have arrested a man they say fired shots outside a grocery store in a Salt Lake City suburb, injuring two women and a 3-year-old from Las Vegas who was in Utah receiving cancer treatments.

Police in West Valley City arrested 36-year-old Rufino Joseph Cervantez hours after the Wednesday shooting after finding him at apartments nearby.

He was being held Thursday in the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and gun charges.

Erika Ortega of Las Vegas, her 3-year-old daughter Esmeralda and an unidentified third woman were struck in the legs by gunfire. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Ortega's husband Hugo Padilla told reporters that his family doesn't believe they were targeted and says they were in Salt Lake City because Esmeralda is being treated for kidney cancer at Salt Lake City's Primary Children's Hospital.