Reno adds more strip club restrictions to priorities list

RENO — Reno officials are pursuing additional restrictions on adult businesses in their effort to create ordinances that would force downtown strip clubs to move.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the city council Wednesday reaffirmed its desire to pursue relocation for the clubs and added restrictions to the list of enforcement priorities, including prohibiting lap dances, setting a minimum age of 21 for the dancers and banning private rooms in the clubs.

Council members say the restrictions aim to address illicit activity believed to occurring in the clubs.

The council directed staff last year to begin the process of rewriting city code to prohibit digital outdoor signs at clubs, prohibit alcohol at improperly zoned clubs and force those clubs into industrial areas of town within five years.