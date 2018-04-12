Police: Wanted person barricaded in business

A wanted person fled from detectives this morning and has barricaded himself in a business, according to Metro Police.

Police said they didn’t believe any customers or employees were in the business, which was not identified.

Detectives were following up on information about the suspect about 7 a.m. when they located him in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the business, police said.

Police did not say why they were seeking the person. No additional details were released.