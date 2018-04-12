Pruitt expects royal treatment

Scott Pruitt , the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, sees himself as a man entitled to the benefits of a king. His demands and expectations far exceed what any Cabinet member in the past has ever asked for.

He wants lights and sirens as he is escorted around Washington, D.C. He wanted a personal security escort when he and family visited Disneyland. He rented a condo from the wife of an energy lobbyist two blocks from the White House for $50 a night. He failed to keep up with rental payments and his landlord changed the code on the doors, so he was locked out. He paid $139,000 to replace two doors that led to his office. He asked for bulletproof desks which would have cost $70,000. He requested first-class travel at a cost of $180,000. He requested a full-time security detail and a $25,000 phone booth in his office.

Pruitt is well known for his rapid rollback of regulations covering climate change, clean water and the use of chemical pesticides. He is doing the president’s dirty work and expects to be appropriately compensated. After all, destroying the environment does not come cheap.