Wave of young voters is coming

You have to wonder if Republican members of Congress and the denizens of the National Rifle Association headquarters grasp simple arithmetic.

The young people protesting gun violence in our schools and on our streets will soon be of voting age — many in time for this year’s elections and a much larger percentage in 2020.

We know when the political pendulum swings, it swings to an extreme. So the small changes in gun laws that were fought against for so long will be overrun by big changes when lawmakers begin to really represent the majority. The 2018 elections may be the start for the NRA to be on the outside looking in.