Woman won’t sing anthem for Reno team because of gun ban

RENO — A woman has declined a spot to sing the national anthem before a Reno Aces baseball game this summer because the team won't let her bring her gun.

Singer Alishia Wolcott told The Reno Gazette Journal that she received her concealed weapons permit earlier this year and planned to bring her 9mm for protection after being offered a chance to sing the anthem.

Wolcott said she wears the gun or keeps it in a purse because she doesn't feel safe walking at night in downtown Reno, where the stadium is located.

The team had previously banned weapons but is now requiring everyone to be checked with handheld metal detectors before entering the ballpark.

President of the Reno Aces Baseball Club Eric Edelstein did not respond to a message seeking comment.