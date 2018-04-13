Best Bets: ACM Party for a Cause, UNLVino, Highland Games and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Robb Cohen/AP

It’s hard to describe how huge this weekend is going to be: Game 2 of the Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings first round playoff series is Friday night; there are two sold-out Justin Timberlake concerts taking over T-Mobile Arena for the rest of the weekend; and the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards show wraps it up on Sunday night from MGM Grand Garden Arena (broadcast live on CBS). This is some serious big Vegas action. But wait … there’s more. Find your way to these other concerts, comedy shows and events all over the Valley in the next few days.

OLD DOMINION There were 17 different Party for a Cause events planned for the weekend surrounding the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 15th year in Las Vegas, which is why country music truly takes over the town this time of year (while raising money for charitable foundation ACM Lifting Lives). You won’t want to miss the poolside concert from Nashville favorites Old Dominion Friday night at the Red Rock Resort’s Sandbar Stage, featuring guest star Michael Ray. April 13, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

STEVEN WRIGHT The unmistakably deadpan comedian returns to the stage the Treasure Island Theatre Friday night and his philosophical, absurdist approach is even more refreshing juxtaposed against the current political climate. If you need a laugh-filled night of escapism, this is the show for you. April 13, info at treasureisland.com.

LAS VEGAS HIGHLAND GAMES The annual Celtic gathering and cultural festival returns Saturday and Sunday at Floyd Lamb Park. This year’s entertainment lineup includes Seven Nations, the Ploughboys, Neil O’Neill and Killian’s Angels as well as plenty of food and drink vendors and nine different athletic events. Put on your kilt and head out to the park. April 14-15, info at lasvegascelticsociety.org.

Related content The Sun's event calendar

UNLVINO It was founded in 1974 as a small gathering in a distribution warehouse and today it’s one of the community’s most beloved charitable events. UNLVino is a single night of wine tasting and fundraising for scholarships this year at the Keep Memory Alive Center at downtown’s Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, boasting beverages and cuisine from more than 50 wineries and restaurants. Be prepared to bump into a few celebrity chefs, too. April 14, info at unlvino.com.

AARON LEWIS The brooding frontman of alt-metal band Staind has moved on to a country and roots-rock influenced solo career. His evolving style will be on display for two shows at the Orleans Showroom this weekend. April 14-15, info at orleanscasino.com.