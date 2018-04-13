Golden Knights must take advantage of short-handed Kings

If the pressure of the Stanley Cup playoffs weren’t enough, the Golden Knights are facing even more tonight as they host the Kings for Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Los Angeles will be without star defenseman Drew Doughty, who was suspended for the game after what the NHL Department of Players Safety deemed an illegal hit on William Carrier during Wednesday’s game.

Already missing key defensive pieces Jake Muzzin and Derek Forbort, the Kings are extremely short-handed on the back end. If they can escape Las Vegas with a 1-1 series tie despite missing all of those pieces, it would be considered a huge win.

That makes tonight’s game even more important for the Golden Knights.

“(Doughty) is a special player in this league,” Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “He’s a defenseman that’s a difference-maker, and he’s been their catalyst for a number of years. You have to think it’s going to hurt their defensive core not having him in there.”

Doughty is third in points for the Kings this season with 60, and the Kings will now be without three of their top four defenseman.

“We’ve had a few injuries ourselves this year, and I think the biggest thing is getting used to a new defensive partner and understanding what guys want to do,” Schmidt said. “When it gets down to it, you have to rely on instincts. Sometimes the building gets loud and you can’t hear anything, you can’t hear your partner talking to you, and you have to know where he’s going to be.”

Los Angeles is now forced to play Oscar Fantenberg in the top defensive pairing alongside Alec Martinez. The two have only played 83:27 together this season, and Fantenberg averaged only 14:16 of ice time per game compared to Doughty’s usual 26:50.

“Guys will jump into those spots and work hard,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “A lot of guys will have to play a lot more minutes for tonight’s game, but you know what, a lot of the times when opportunities like that arise for guys, they rise to the occasion.”

Carrier is expected to be in the lineup tonight. He didn’t play the final 10 minutes of Game 1 after the hit by Doughty.

“The league are asking when you get hit in the head to go in the back and talk to a doctor,” Carrier said. “There was like 10 minutes left in the game, so when I was trying to get back there was no time left. Everything feels good now.”

He led the game with 10 hits, and along with his linemates Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek, provided a huge spark for Vegas on Wednesday.

“They played real well,” Gallant said. “When they’re on the ice, they control the play and they played real good. Any time you see that, you’re going to send them over the boards a little bit more. They deserve their ice time.”

The Golden Knights have a great opportunity to take control of the series, and with all of Los Angeles’ issues, the pressure to do so is mounting.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Kings 1

Playoffs record for predictions: 1-0

Season record for predictions: 38-26

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-160, Total 5 minus-120 to the over

Golden Knights playoff record (1-0) (1-0 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Playoffs goal leader: Shea Theodore (1)

Playoffs assist leader: Tomas Nosek (1)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (1-0, 0.00 goals against average)

Los Angeles Kings playoff record(0-1) (0-1 away)

Coach: John Stevens

Playoffs goal leader: None

Playoffs assist leader: None

Expected goalie: Jonathan Quick (0-1, 1.02 goals against average)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban