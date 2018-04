Highway Patrol IDs man killed in rollover crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified a motorist killed Thursday night in a single-car, rollover crash as Jeffery Sedgh, 41.

The wreck happened about 7:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway, east of the Buffalo Drive off-ramp, the patrol said.

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sedgh was driving veered off the road, hit a bridge abutment and overturned, the patrol said. Sedgh died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.