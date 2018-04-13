Pahrump man gets 15 years for possessing stolen guns

A Pahrump felon who sold a stolen semiautomatic rifle and a stolen revolver to an undercover federal agent in 2014 is headed to prison, according to the U.S. attorney for Nevada.

A federal judge in Las Vegas today sentenced Paul Scott Nelson, 45, to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea last year to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, officials said.

Nelson’s legal troubles started on Dec. 8, 2014, when he sold a stolen .357 revolver to a U.S Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms undercover agent, officials said. Two months later, he sold a Norinco SKS 7.62-caliber semiautomatic rifle and a 30-round magazine, tripod and an optional wooden stock, officials said.

This was the seventh time Nelson has been convicted of a felony, officials said. His record includes charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking, officials said.

The case was investigated by the ATF and Metro Police, officials said.