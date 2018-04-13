Players free to smoke weed as dispensary sponsors Las Vegas soccer team

A downtown Las Vegas marijuana dispensary has entered into a six-figure deal to sponsor the Las Vegas Lights, and the fledgling soccer team’s owner says players are free to get high as long as it doesn’t affect their performance on the field.

It is believed to be the first such advertising deal between a U.S.-based professional sports franchise and a marijuana business, representatives for the team and the Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace said.

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said neither the United Soccer League nor the team conduct mandatory testing for recreational marijuana, and players are free to imbibe.

“Our players are adults and professional athletes living in Las Vegas,” Lashbrook said. “There are a lot bigger temptations in this city and plenty of other things I’m more concerned about.”

“Marijuana isn’t just about getting high,” Lashbrook said, noting the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

The sponsorship will include advertisements inside Cashman Field — the Lights’ home stadium — cosponsored community events and player appearances at the dispensary, which is operated by the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, officials said.

Online retailer Zappos has exclusive rights to advertising on the Lights’ uniforms, so players will not wear the Nuwu logo on their jerseys.

The dispensary also plans to sell a Las Vegas Lights-themed marijuana flower strain and vape cartridge.

“As the original locals of Las Vegas, we believe in what they’re doing to contribute to the downtown area, and we want to be a part of that movement,” said Kevin Clock of Cascade Strategic Investments, which represents Nuwu.