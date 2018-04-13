Reno police seek suspects in triple shooting near park

RENO — Reno police are looking for suspects in the shooting of three people near a park on the city's south side.

Police responded to reports of shots fired just west of Yori Park shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Scott Shaw says two of the victims were transported to a local hospital. One of them is considered to be serious condition. The third was grazed by a bullet and refused treatment.

Police say they believe there is more than one suspect but have released no other details.

The Regional Gang Unit is assisting in the investigation at the scene several blocks east of the Peppermill hotel-casino.