Bicyclist hit by truck in central Las Vegas

A bicyclist who for “unknown reasons” rode off a central valley sidewalk onto the road suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a pickup truck Friday, according to Metro Police.

The 40-year-old North Las Vegas man was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officers and medics responded about 5:15 p.m. to Oakey Boulevard, west of Duneville Street, near Jones Boulevard, police said.

An investigation determined that the bicyclist was riding east on the north sidewalk, when he veered off the road, rode around a parked vehicle and was struck by a 2002 Ford F150 on the westbound travel lane, police said.

The 56-year-old motorist did not appear to be impaired, police said.