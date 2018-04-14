Famed paranormal radio host Art Bell has died in Pahrump

Courtesy of Art Bell

Eccentric radio host Art Bell passed away at his Pahrump home Friday, according to the Nye County Sherriff’s Office. He was 72.

Bell was known for the paranormal-themed nationally syndicated radio show “Coast to Coast AM,” which he was affiliated with since 2003. He built up a loyal fan base who listened to the program when it aired in the late nights.

“For all you weird late-night radio listeners (me included),” Tweeted USA Today reporter Jeff Zillgitt. “My wife admits to being a little worried when she discovered my Art Bell listening habits. RIP.”

Bell later founded Pahrump’s KNYE 95.1 FM radio station, where its broadcast studio and transmitter were stationed near his Pahrump residence. The station airs Coast to Coast AM nightly from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Bell retired a few times over the years, including in 2015 from his “Midnight in the Desert” show after what he claims to be several intrusion events occurring at his Pahrump home. He would famously start out his broadcasts, “From the kingdom of Nye,” an ode to Nye County, where Pahrump is located.

In July 2016 Bell had a health scare, spending five days in a Las Vegas hospital, according to the show’s website.

“I am not in good shape, so weak I cannot dress myself,” he wrote on the site.

Bell is an inductee of both the Nevada Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame and National Radio Hall of Fame.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week to determine the cause of death, Sharon Wehrly, Nye County Sheriff said.