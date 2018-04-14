Las Vegas pedestrian struck by van, killed

A 38-year-old pedestrian who was running across the street outside a designated area Friday night in the central valley was struck and killed by a van, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard, east of the South Rancho Drive intersection, police said.

A 2013 E250 was heading east on Charleston when it struck the pedestrian, who was running south, police said. The Las Vegas resident died at University Medical Center.

The 22-year-old motorist, who wasn’t impaired, cooperated with investigators, police said.

This was the 36th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.