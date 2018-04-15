Armed grandpas can protect kids

There is an army of retired police officers, military and other men who live within walking distance of our schools who would gladly serve a few days a month without pay if only they were deputized and, therefore, legally able to carry a gun at school.

Most of these men already have a sidearm with which they are familiar and proficient. Many of them have already been background checked for concealed carry. They would buy their own uniform and attend any required training. The knowledge that there might be someone at the schools who would shoot back would totally deter most psychos. There are several other measures which should be taken but they would all require changes in law and have significant costs. Deputizing grandfathers could be done now with negligible budgetary issues.