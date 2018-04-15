Comey owes us an explanation

James Comey is about to begin a publicity tour to promote his book. I hope those interviewering him ask why he thought it was inappropriate to reveal that Donald Trump had been under FBI investigation since July 2016 but he did reveal, 11 days before that year’s presidential election, that another investigation of Hillary Clinton was beginning.

The asymmetry reeks of partisanship. Given the micro-targeted thin margins which handed electoral victory to a morally depraved psychopath in thrall to a foreign power, there is no forgiving Comey. He helped elect the most dangerous, unfit president of our lifetime.