Lights, Sacramento play to 1-1 tie in physical game

Related content More Las Vegas Lights coverage

The Las Vegas Lights are still undefeated.

They tied Sacramento 1-1 Saturday at Cashman Field, giving the soccer team a 2-0-2 record on the young season. They game was physical, as witnessed by Lights players receiving eight yellow cards.

“We are the most yellow carded team (in the league) Why? Because we are the most intense,” Lights coach Isidro Sánchez said. “There is a very thin line between being intense and being on time, and being intense and being a second late. All the plays, how we train, how we live.”

The Lights scored just 85 seconds into the game on a goal from Joel Huiqui.

“It’s a result of the work we did during the week with the coaching staff,” Huiqui said.

The Lights held the lead until Sacramento’s Christian Eissele scored in the 57th minute.

“Obviously, we were looking for the win, the three points,” Huiqui said. “But we’re in the right way. We made a good match.”

The announced attendance was 8,167. The Lights return to Cashman Field April 27 to face San Antonio.