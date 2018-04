Brian Greenspun’s April 1 column, “Time to reconcile our two different worlds,” is the quintessential declaration of where America is headed.

Our so-called leader is not concerned with preserving the true tenets of our country but instead is doing his utmost to keep it apart.

We must ensure we keep the democracy our forefathers strove so hard to uphold.

We cannot afford to be lax any longer. There is too much at stake.