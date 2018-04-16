Praying for action on guns

It’s nice to have prayers and candlelight ceremonies, but those days are coming to an end. Especially after the shooting in Florida. The young people shouted, “No prayers, do away with guns.” Their voices were heard loud and clear.

I served in World War II. The guns I served with were appropriate for war and only for war. My heart was broken after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., and I thought would be done then. But there were only prayers.

I pray every day that the AR-15 is used for only war and not to take civilian lives.