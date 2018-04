I take issue with the April 6 letter “Time to rethink 2nd Amendment,” in which the letter writer “calls B.S.” on anyone who says guns are needed for personal defense. Imagine you and your family are in your home late at night. Someone breaks in.

If you manage to call 911, it will take an average seven minutes for police to arrive. How much harm can the criminal inflict in seven minutes? I would rather have my firearm to defend myself and my family.