SUV that plunged into California river found, 2 bodies in it

LEGGETT, Calif. — Authorities searching for a family whose SUV plunged into a rain-swollen Northern California river have found the vehicle and the body of a man and a girl inside it.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said Monday that searchers located the car Sunday and recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Sandeep Thottapilly and 9-year-old Saachi Thottapilly.

The office also said the body of an adult female found in the Eel River on Friday has been identified as 38-year-old Soumya Thottapilly. The couple's 12-year-old son, Sidhhanty Thottapilly remains missing.

The four members of the Thottapilly family went missing while traveling from Portland, Oregon, to their home in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

They were reported missing April 8 after failing to show up for a visit with relatives in San Jose.