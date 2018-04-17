Coroner IDs executive killed at casino picnic

Authorities have identified a woman who was killed when a man opened fired at picnic held for a group of employees at a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said today that 54-year-old Venetian executive Mia Banks was killed after she was shot in the chest and head Sunday at Sunset Park. She was vice president of casino operations.

Hector Rodriguez, executive director of table games, was injured in the shooting and was receiving treatment at an area hospital, according to a statement by the casino's parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Metro Police Officer Larry Hadfield said authorities were still searching for Venetian employee Anthony Wrobel and believe he specifically targeted Banks.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for Wrobel.

Banks and Rodriguez joined the Venetian when it opened in 1999.

"Mia and Hector have been part of the fabric of the Venetian since our opening," a statement from Las Vegas Sands said. "They have demonstrated the very best of the Venetian and the Palazzo as leaders and as members of our Las Vegas community."

"Our hearts are with both families and everyone who has been affected by this senseless act of violence," the statement said. "We are honoring the families’ requests for privacy during this difficult time."

Officials said grief counseling would be available throughout the week for employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.