Golden Knights looking to close Kings out tonight in L.A.

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

LOS ANGELES — Up 3-0 in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series, the Golden Knights don’t need a win tonight.

In fact, they only have to win one of the next four games to advance past the Kings, but coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t want his team thinking that way.

“This is a big game. It’s a huge game,” Gallant said. “Playoffs are all about momentum, so let’s keep the momentum. We’re playing well, we’re winning hockey games, so (we can’t) look at it and think we have four chances to win one game. We better come out and play our best game, so that’s the message from me.”

Gallant and his players know the Kings have crawled out of a 3-0 deficit before and don’t want to give them that chance.

“You have to expect their best,” defenseman Deryk Engelland said. “They’re going to come out and push. They’re going to come out flying, so we have to be ready to match that intensity.”

The Kings outplayed Vegas for much of the last game, taking a 1-0 lead into the final period, but the Golden Knights rallied with three straight goals for a 3-2 win.

“We can’t sit back,” Engelland said. “We have to play our game and play it well. I think even last game we came out a little slow off the start, but as the game picked up, we got better.”

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. for Game 4 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

David Perron will be making his second appearance since returning from injury. He admitted it took him some time to knock the rust off but expects to be much better tonight.

“I was extremely nervous before the last game throughout the whole day,” he said. “You over-analyze things and are not sure on a lot of things. I feel a lot more comfortable today, and I feel like even through the last game I was getting more comfortable.”

He will again be playing on the third line alongside Cody Eakin and Ryan Carpenter.

“It doesn’t matter who I play with, I still try to play the same game,” Perron said. “I try to create plays off the wall, create some tenacity in the corners and strip guys of pucks. I think my whole game wasn’t fully there in (Game 3) but it’s going to keep getting better and better.”

The players agree the key to tonight’s game is not falling into the trap of playing a physical game with the Kings and staying out of the penalty box.

“We definitely have to stay out of the box,” Engelland said. “(Our) penalty kill has been good, but they have a good power play and they can make you play if you take penalties. We have to stay disciplined and play between the whistles.”

The Golden Knights have successfully killed 10 of 11 penalties this season, with the lone goal coming in Game 2 in Las Vegas.

“All year we’ve done a good job of just playing our game and not doing anything other than that,” Perron said. “They are going to play their game. They’re really effective at it, and that’s why we have to make sure we don’t get involved in that stuff and get out of the scrums.”

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Kings 2 OT

Playoffs record for predictions: 2-1

Season record for predictions: 38-26

Puck drops: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-110, Total 5 minus-115 to the under

Golden Knights playoff record (3-0) (1-0 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Playoffs goal leader: Six tied (1)

Playoffs assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith (2)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (3-0, 0.84 goals against average)

Los Angeles Kings playoff record(0-3) (0-1 home)

Coach: John Stevens

Playoffs goal leader: Three tied (1)

Playoffs assist leader: Five tied (1)

Expected goalie: Jonathan Quick (0-3, 1.69 goals against average)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith, and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban

