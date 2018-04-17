Light snow puts out fire at former nuclear test site

Officials say a small wildfire burning in a remote part of a former national nuclear proving ground northwest of Las Vegas appears to be out after overnight snowfall coated the area.

Nevada National Security Site spokesman Darwin Morgan said the fire burned more 200 acres in a remote area Monday and crews this morning were checking the site for any hotspots.

Morgan says the fire appears to have been caused when strong winds downed a power line.

He says no structures were nearby and no radioactively contaminated areas were affected.

No injuries were reported.

More than 1,000 nuclear detonations occurred at the test site from 1951 to 1992. The area now hosts non-nuclear experiments and safety training.