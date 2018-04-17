Nation getting what it deserves

This country elected a reality TV star with a flair for the dramatic who uses absurd and hate-filled rhetoric to preside over our country.

Did we expect normalcy, law and order, empathy, compassion or morality? I think not.

Did we expect neo-Nazis to feel embolden? We should have.

Did we expect chaos to reign over the White House? Absolutely.

Did we expect our allies and enemies to laugh at us? Hopefully not.

We elected a madman, so we should have expected a mad world.