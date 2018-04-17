No easy solution to gun violence

Upon reading the April 4 letter “Take the bullets, not the guns,” a similarly brilliant idea came to mind.

Why stop with just the bullets? Why not take it a few steps further and make it illegal for anyone to shoot someone else, unless there’s some justifiable reason for doing so — say, they were trying to kill you or someone in your family.

And better yet, let’s make it illegal to murder someone regardless of any rationale. You “murder” someone and you automatically get a minimum of 40 years in prison. No questions asked.

It’s as simple as that: If we truly expect to ever achieve a society that is someday 100 percent free of gun violence, all we really need to do is legislate away any and everything potentially involved in any such violence.

I wonder why someone else didn’t think of this before.