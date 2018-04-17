Trump is defining crazy

In the April 10 letter “Please stop the name-calling,” the writer accuses Brian Greenspun of name-calling by referring to President Donald Trump as a “crazy, unchecked operative in the White House.” He even engaged in some name-calling of his own by saying it “seems the left cannot write or speak about differences in this country without name-calling.”

First, while two wrongs don’t make a right, I would remind the letter writer that the leader of the political right, Trump, is the most prolific name-caller in Oval Office history.

Second, it is not name-calling to call someone crazy and unchecked. Crazy is defined as being out of the ordinary, unusual and bizarre. I recently watched a Sunday night news program in which a porn star testified about her affair with the president. During the 2016 campaign, Trump bragged that he grabbed the private parts of multiple women without their consent. Trump’s personal lawyer was charged with bank and wire fraud and campaign violations connected with a $130,000 payment to the porn star to buy her silence.

Unusual? Bizarre? Unchecked? I have never witnessed more unusual and bizarre times, and who knows when the next shoe is going to drop? Crazy is right.