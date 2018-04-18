Committee to focus on luring big sporting events to Southern Nevada

Gov. Brian Sandoval has created a committee aimed at bringing major sporting events like the NFL Draft to Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee will hold its first meeting by July 1 and submit a report on its findings by the end of the year.

Now that Las Vegas is home to several professional sports teams, “additional opportunities to attract major sporting events and associated activities to our state are arising, especially with the addition of the new stadium,” Sandoval said.

The Raiders, who are building a $1.8 billion stadium behind the Strip, are scheduled to start playing football in Las Vegas in 2020. The Golden Knights hockey team, the Aces basketball team, the Lights soccer team and the 51s baseball team also call Las Vegas home.

The committee will look at annual events hosted by professional and amateur sports leagues, the availability of arenas, stadiums and other large venues, and transportation, among other issues. It will recommend improvements to accommodate major sporting events.

“I was excited to hear Las Vegas was one of five finalists under consideration to host the NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020,” Sandoval noted in announcing the committee. The NFL is expected to make its selection at league meetings in May.

The committee will also consider whether the Legislature should create a permanent sports committee.

The committee will include the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development; Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill; Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman; Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak; Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority Chief Executive Officer Rossi Ralenkotter; Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly; the chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce; the chair of the board of trustees of Las Vegas Events; representatives of Nevada pro sports teams; and six representatives of the Nevada Resort Association.

Sandoval will appoint a chair and vice chair, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development will provide administrative support to the committee.