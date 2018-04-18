The April 9 letter, “Tax cuts are appreciated,” is a marvel of mediocrity. The shameful and sordid history of trickle-down economics has apparently left the letter writer none the wiser. I recommend he read “The Politics of Rich and Poor,” which clearly explains the basics of how the middle class is being robbed and how wealth is systematically transferred to corporations. He will learn how corporate lobbyists secure hefty tax breaks from Congress and then ship their profits overseas or invest in offshore tax shelters. Deregulation and obscene tax cuts have given these greedy anti-American conglomerates unbridled power — and politicians are financed from corporate coffers, so they can not regulate (bite) the hand that feeds them.

American workers are not even receiving the crumbs, to say nothing of how we are being stripped of medical insurance. Exploitation is a sin. Anyone who promotes this exploitation and benefits from it is guilty of making millions of lives miserable and hopeless.