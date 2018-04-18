Person severely burned in early morning fire

A person suffered severe burns early today in a fire outside a storage business near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The burn victim was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

The fire, reported about 1:30 a.m. at 6740 W. Flamingo Road, was burning outside a building, officials said. Firefighters put out the blaze within a couple minutes and stopped it from spreading to the structure, officials said.

It was not clear how the victim was burned.

Damage was estimated at $1,000.