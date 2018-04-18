Sandoval orders flags at half-staff to honor Barbara Bush

Gov. Brian Sandoval has ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol and other public buildings until sunset Saturday in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at age 92.

Sandoval’s order follows President Donald Trump’s proclamation ordering the U.S. flag at half-staff at the White House and federal buildings.

“The deepest sympathies of all Nevadans are with the Bush family, as we remember Mrs. Bush’s remarkable life and legacy of service to the United States,” Sandoval said in his order.

After the former first lady’s death was announced, some members of the Nevada congressional delegation took to Twitter to express their sympathies.

“Our country will be forever grateful (and) indebted for the impact former First Lady Barbara Bush had on improving literacy in the United States,” U.S. Sen. Dean Heller wrote.

“Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a committed public servant, caring mother, a devoted wife,” U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto tweeted. “Her love for her country (and) family is an example for us all.”

“Sad news regarding the passing of First Lady and First Matriarch Barbara Bush. My thoughts are with the Bush family at this time,” U.S. Rep. Dina Titus said.

Funeral services will be Saturday in Houston. Bush will be buried on the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.