Suspect sought in sexual assault at east valley business

Before a sexual assault at an east valley business Monday, a man walked into the store, looked around and asked the victim if anyone else was there, according to Metro Police.

The suspect’s entrance was captured on video, and police have released the footage in an effort to identify him.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the 4100 block of South Sandhill Road, near Flaming Road, where they found the victim, police said.

The suspect, who ran out of the store after the attack, fled in a white sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3421 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.