Two people rescued after car drives into lake

Firefighters rescued two people Tuesday night after a car drove into a lake in the Desert Shores community, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Neither of the occupants were injured, officials said.

The incident was reported about 11:55 p.m. near Breakwater and Port of Call drives. When firefighters arrived, the car, which was about 20 feet off shore, was underwater and both occupants were standing on the roof, officials said.

One of the occupants told firefighters they could not swim, officials said.

Firefighters used a small raft and a fire hose inflated with air to pull the couple to shore, officials said. Both were examined by paramedics and were uninjured, officials said.

Metro Police are investigating the incident, officials said.

It was the second time this year firefighters have had to rescue someone who has driven into the lake, officials said.