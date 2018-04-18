UNLV Police say woman fondled in campus parking lot

UNLV Police say they are looking for a man who fondled a female student in a campus parking lot Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported about 10:10 p.m. at the Lot L parking area, police said. The man approached the victim from behind, grabbed her and fondled her, police said.

The incident, along with a rash of car thefts and break-ins, have prompted UNLV Police to increase patrols, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crimes can call police at 702-895-3668.