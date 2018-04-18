Blues-rock stalwarts ZZ Top ready for a big run in Vegas

It’s hard to believe anyone would mistake the members of ZZ Top for anyone other than ZZ Top, but that’s what happened the first time the band visited Las Vegas.

“All I knew of Las Vegas was what we saw on movies and TV, so we all went out and rented tuxedos because that’s what I thought you’d wear when you go out at night. We were Frank [Sinatra] and the boys,” explains Dusty Hill. “And everyone kept trying to order drinks from me. We were the only people in tuxedos.”

Despite that initial experience, the bass player for the iconic Texas blues and boogie-rock outfit still loves Las Vegas. ZZ Top shot a memorable music video for its cover of “Viva Las Vegas” on Fremont Street years before its illuminated canopy was erected, and the band has been known to play other Elvis songs during concert encores.

Definitely expect some Elvis if you check out ZZ Top’s five-show run at the Venetian starting this weekend.

“I’m a fan of Las Vegas and always have been, on many levels,” says Hill, who will celebrate 50 years together as a band with guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard next year. “Vegas to me is a place like Hollywood or New York where you can walk around and people recognize you but it’s like, hey, that’s cool, and then we go on with our lives. You’re not just there to see me onstage, you’re there to play and have fun.”

With its many hits—from 1973’s “La Grange” to 1983’s “Legs”—and equally recognizable look of beards, hats and guitars, ZZ Top is a natural choice for a Vegas mini-residency, but Hill says this is the first time the band has done a run like this anywhere.

“We’ve been wanting to try this for a while, even before it became the thing to do,” he says. “To have more than one day in any town is different for us. We’re nonstop.”

But making a longer stop in Vegas isn’t out of the question. Hill has spoken to his friends in Brooks & Dunn about their residency at the Colosseum (co-headlining with Reba McEntire) and it sounds like he can see ZZ Top exploring such an option. “I don’t know if I want to change my name to Celine but we wouldn’t just do this without an eye toward the future. This is kind of an experience for us but one we’ve been wanting to do. We’ll see how it goes.”

By design, the band’s normally hectic tour schedule is a little lighter in 2018. There are big plans for next year’s anniversary as ZZ Top is very proud of its longevity.

“We are unique because we’re the same three guys, and as Billy says, playing the same three chords,” Hill says. “We got a few things going on, a documentary we’re working on, some music stuff we’re working on, doing Vegas this year and popping around the country a little bit for the summer. What we’re building and planning for next year is pretty extensive. The 50th only comes once.”

ZZ Top performs at 8 p.m. April 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28 at the Venetian Theatre (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-414-1000) and more information can be found at venetian.com.