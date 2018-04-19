Fix the VA, leave health care alone

My husband served two years active duty as a U.S. Navy firefighter during the Vietnam War. We both received medical care through the VA during that time. Unfortunately, things have changed and the VA is not well-managed now. Subsequently, I think it would be a mistake to extend any type of government-run health care to everybody.

My husband and I are glad President Donald Trump is trying to bring the VA back. We need to get enough doctors to work in the hospitals and our vets need to get appointments within a reasonable time frame.

In the meantime, we need to leave the private health care system alone and not implement a government-run system, given that the government can’t run the VA properly.