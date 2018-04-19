Henderson police investigate homicide of man found at mobile home park

The death of a man whose body was found inside an RV in a Henderson mobile home park Tuesday night is being investigated as a homicide, city police announced today.

Henderson police responded to a tip and made the discovery about 10:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, officials said.

An investigation prompted detectives to learn the man had been a victim of a homicide, police said. Further details were not provided.

As of this afternoon, the Clark County coroner’s office had not publicly identified the man.

This was the third homicide investigation in Henderson this year, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.