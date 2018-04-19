Nevada Democrats call for expanded background checks

Democrats urging more action to prevent gun violence will hold a press conference today at UNLV to call for expanded background checks and a ban on bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, will speak at the event. Other speakers include Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Karl Catarata, a UNLV student who has helped organize student protests against gun violence.

The event comes a day before students around the country, including in at least a dozen Nevada schools, plan to walk out of class to protest gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.