Report: Air quality in Las Vegas ranks as one of nation’s worst

The Las Vegas Valley is one of the most polluted metropolitan areas in the nation, according to the American Lung Association.

In the association’s ranking of 227 cities for high ozone (smog), Las Vegas came in at No. 12. Los Angeles was No. 1, and California cities Sacramento and Fresno were also in the top 5.

“For Las Vegas the biggest contributor to that ranking (high ozone days) is we have high temperature here,” said Will Rucker, director of programs for the American Lung Association in Nevada. “The fact that the temperature is higher, it contributed to the ozone that’s in the air.”

The valley fared better in the two other categories, coming in at No. 24 in the annual particle pollution (out of 187 cities) and No. 46 out of 201 metropolitan areas in the 24-hour particle pollution segment.

Looking to improve air quality, Rucker said the American Lung Association focuses on policies that can make a difference.

“Our biggest effort is to protect the air that we have,” he said. “To make sure we continue to have clean gasoline, that those that are producing smog are mandated to get that under control.”

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality said that although they use the same data as the American Lung Association, they use a different grading system and they disagree with the American Lung Associations’ findings.

“By federal, health-based standards, Clark County is in attainment for all criteria pollutants,” said Kevin MacDonald, county department of air quality spokesperson. “Simply put, the air we breathe is safe and poses no immediate risks with regard to the six criteria pollutants we monitor, including ozone, at this time.”

In October 2015, the federal ozone standard became more stringent and the county is waiting for the EPA to make an attainment designation regarding ozone in Clark County, MacDonald said.

The two entities agree on one thing, educating the public is key to helping improve air quality.

The association helps raise awareness about good air and bad air via its “State of the Air” smartphone application. In addition to educating, the app shows real time air quality and sends out alerts when there is an air quality alert.

The county said you can see their efforts at work by looking at the various construction sites, where county policies and enforcement led to the implementation of strict dust control measures wherever a construction crew is breaking ground, MacDonald said.

“Another example is the issuance of an air permit.,” he said. “Whether it’s a gas station, factory, construction company or mining operation, these permits are issued only after the permittee agrees to comply with specific and necessary regulations on the release and handling of criteria pollutants.”

Permit holders are routinely inspected and evaluated in Clark County to ensure compliance is being maintained.

“Should those regulations be violated, the Department of Air Quality enforces compliance by issuing notices of violations with monetary penalties assessed,” MacDonald said. “In other words, if you break the rules, you have to pay out of pocket.”

Since 2006 the department of air quality has collected more than $5.5 million in penalties, MacDonald said.

MacDonald encourages anyone who has an air, dust or odor complaint to submit them to telephone hotline 702-378-3878 or via email at [email protected]