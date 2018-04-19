Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas casino executives arrested in Texas

Authorities in North Texas this morning arrested a "disgruntled" dealer suspected of shooting two Strip hotel-casino executives during a company picnic on Sunday, according to Metro Police.

Anthony Wrobel, 42, was taken into custody without further incident in Vega, Texas, a town about 800 miles from Las Vegas, police said. Details of his arrest, how he got there, or how they tracked him down, weren't immediately available.

The FBI on Tuesday obtained a federal search warrant, writing it had reason to believe Wrobel fled Las Vegas after Sunday's shooting at Sunset Park.

A picnic by Venetian Las Vegas executives and employees was winding down about 6 p.m. when Wrobel drove to the park, asked where the executives were sitting and headed over to a gazebo area, police said.

That's when he pulled out a gun without warning and at point-blank range shot Mia Banks, a 54-year-old vice president of casino operations, and Hector Rodriguez, executive director of table games, police said. Banks died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center; Rodriguez is in critical condition.

Police found Wrobel's car parked at nearby McCarran International Airport about five minutes later, but later said they didn't believe he boarded a flight.

A motive for the shooting hadn't been established as of the last police update, but Wrobel, who had been a dealer at the Venetian for about 15 years, was a disgruntled employee, and the shooting was deemed workplace violence, police said.

After an initial probe and searching through Wrobel's belongings, investigators had believed Wrobel had planned the attack, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.