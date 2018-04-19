Tantrum won’t stop FBI probe

President Donald Trump’s recent statement that “they broke into” the office of one of his private attorneys and that it was an attack “on our country” is a continuation of his constant misrepresentation of fact. “They” executed a valid search warrant in connection with an investigation into whether Trump, his campaign and his administration have been involved in wrongdoing surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 election, and whether he obstructed justice by interfering with the investigation and any other related crimes.

This was the rule of law, the guiding principle of our republic in action, proving again that no man is above the law. No amount of tantrum and whining will relieve Trump from the scrutiny being applied by this investigative process.