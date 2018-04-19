Video helps police arrest sexual assault suspect in Las Vegas

Hours after Metro Police released surveillance video to the public, which purportedly showed a sexual assault suspect walking into an east valley business where the crime was committed, he was identified and placed in handcuffs.

Nicholas Pino, 22, was arrested today in a Henderson residence on two counts each of sexual assault and battery to commit sexual assault, and one count of kidnapping. He’s being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show.

Before the assault about 5 p.m. Monday, police allege, Pino walked into the business, looked around and asked the victim if anyone else was there.

Officers were dispatched shortly after to the location in the in the 4100 block of South Sandhill Road, near Flaming Road, police said. Further details on the allegations or his arrest were not immediately available.

Pino, who does not appear to have a previous criminal record in Clark County, will make a court appearance Monday morning, court records show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3421 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.