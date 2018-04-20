2 armed men sought in central Las Vegas armored vehicle robbery

Metro Police say they are searching for two armed men who this morning robbed an armored vehicle in central Las Vegas.

The robbery was reported about 10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Tropicana Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, Officer Aden OcampoGomez said.

The suspects, only described being black men, one who wore a red hooded sweatshirt, the other a black one, took off on foot, OcampoGomez said. Both were armed, he added.

No one was injured during the robbery and further details were not immediately available.