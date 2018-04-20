Don’t let kids become addicts

Gaming addiction among children is a dire and growing issue which affects their daily lives and development, and as such must be addressed immediately. Children have access to gaming systems and mobile devices, and often do not have restrictions on how long they can use these devices. Game and app creators engineer these games to keep players coming back by constantly adding new features. Furthermore, gaming addiction limits children’s interaction with their families and peers, preventing them from developing social skills. It also leads to them skipping out on exercise. It is of the utmost importance that gaming addiction be looked at more seriously when it comes to our children to ensure that they have a successful future.