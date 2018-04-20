Fire officials: Camper blaze leaves 1 with serious injuries

Friday, April 20, 2018 | 2:18 p.m.
A camper fire in a neighborhood near Harmon Avenue and Jones Boulevard this morning left a person with serious injuries, according to the Clark County Fire Departments.
Firefighters were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. to the 6200 block of Explorer Drive and encountered a cab-over camper that had caught fire, but was mostly extinguished, officials said.
A person was rushed to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” officials said. Updated information on the person’s medical condition was not immediately available.
The fire remained under investigation late this morning.